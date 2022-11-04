Suspect in NYC jogger rape held without bail, victim in ICU with bone fractures

The alleged New York City serial rapist, who was most recently accused of choking and sexually assaulting a female jogger, was ordered held without bail during his Friday afternoon arraignment, as the victim of Thursday’s attack remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

Carl Phanor, 29, appeared before Judge Jonathan Svetkey to face his initial charges of first-degree rape and two counts each of predatory sexual assault and strangulation, among several others. He was led into the courtroom just before 2:45 p.m. Friday, wearing a light gray hoodie sweatshirt, sweatpants and handcuffs. He swayed at times during the appearance.

He did not enter a plea during the appearance, when Svetkey ordered him to be held without bail and to undergo a mental health assessment before his next court date on Nov. 9.

Prosecutors said the victim of Thursday’s attack was being treated in an intensive care unit for bone fractures. They said that Phanor goes by several aliases and has demonstrated a “clear predatory pattern.”

Phanor, who police said is homeless, is being represented by a court-appointed attorney. The defense attorney asked for bail to be set, and told the court that Phanor had been abandoned by his parents and needs mental health assistance.

The suspect was taken into custody only hours after his most recent alleged attack on Thursday.

The 43-year-old jogger had been running along a path near West Street and Pier 45 around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when Phanor approached her from behind, the New York Police Department said.

The man grabbed her and began choking her, causing her to partially lose consciousness, police said. He allegedly knocked her to the pavement, then took off her clothes and raped her.

He then fled, but not before grabbing the victim’s debit card, wallet, cellphone and headphones, police said.

The victim was able to get the attention of another jogger, who called the police. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Gabrielle Sumkin, who identified herself as the passerby who called police, told the New York Post she had spotted the woman with torn, dirty-looking clothes and no shoes.

“She was just wearing one sock,” Sumkin told the Post, adding that the woman was holding her eye. “This woman seemed like she was legitimately very hurt, and it was clear that something had happened to her.”

Sumkin reportedly recalled the woman saying, “I need help.”

Police said later Thursday that Phanor was also wanted for two prior incidents: one from October and another from March.

A 48-year-old woman had been walking along the FDR Drive service road, near East 37th Street in Manhattan, around 5 a.m. on Oct. 6 when Phanor allegedly approached her from behind and choked her, police said.

He then ripped her pants as he tried to rape her, but the woman fought back, police said. Phanor allegedly stole her wallet and cell phone before he fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police said he later tried using the victim’s credit card at a nearby smoke shop.

And months earlier, on March 27, a 39-year-old woman had been jogging in the area of Pier 40, just blocks away from the scene of the November attack, when Phanor approached her on a bike, cops said.

Phanor allegedly “pushed the victim to the ground and began to choke the victim,” the NYPD said.

He then sexually assaulted her and stole her cell phone before fleeing on the bicycle, police said.

In all, Phanor was charged with first-degree rape, two counts each of predatory sexual assault, two counts of strangulation, two counts of robbery and a single count of a first-degree criminal sex act, court records show.

The alleged serial sex criminal reportedly has had 25 prior arrests.

