Suspect in killing of Atlanta woman in gated community was involved in liquor store incident nearby: report

The 23-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman to death inside a gated community in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood over the weekend allegedly was involved in a shoplifting incident at a nearby liquor store on the same day, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Antonio Brown, who remains in custody Wednesday following the death of Eleanor Bowles, 77, targeted a Sherlock’s Wine Merchant store between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday, the Atlanta Police Department report says. The business is less than half a mile away from where Bowles was found dead in her garage.

The document says Brown entered the store to purchase a $20 bottle of Absolut Vodka.

“When the employee denied his purchase after she saw he was already intoxicated, he [grabbed] the bottle and walked out of the location,” an officer wrote, noting the incident was captured on video. “The employees did try to stop Mr. Brown, but he snatched away and was aggressive.”

MAN ARRESTED IN STABBING DEATH OF ELEANOR BOWLES, 77, KILLED IN GATED COMMUNITY IN ATLANTA

The police report also described Brown as being “known for being a homeless male in the area and always under the influence” and that he “could possibly return.” It listed the incident as a shoplifting offense.

Atlanta Homicide Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said Bowles owned a 2021 Lexus RS350 SUV and the motive for the killing appears to be the interruption of a robbery in progress.

“We believe the individual attempted to steal the vehicle,” he said. “Mrs. Bowles may have encountered him and she was killed.”

Dearlove said Bowles was stabbed multiple times and police say her vehicle later was recovered that night in Dekalb County.

“The son came home to visit his mom for the holidays. This is terrible… this is not a way a family should have to spend their holiday season, mourning and grieving a death of a loved one,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said.

Hampton added that Brown entered the gated community where Bowles lived on foot. How Brown bypassed security there, Hampton says, is still under investigation.

Brown is being held at Fulton County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated battery, murder, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and abuse, neglect or exploitation of disabled or elderly person, jail records show.