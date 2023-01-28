Suspect in Jared Bridegan murder worked for ex-wife’s new husband: report

Henry Tenon, the Florida man accused of killing Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in front of his young daughter, worked regularly for the husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife, according to a local report.

Tenon, 61, worked as a contractor for Mario Fernandez, who is married to Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner Fernandez, Tenon’s former roommate told the New York Post reported. The ex-convict would reportedly perform regularly contracting work at properties that Fernandez owned.

“I know he did little jobs for Mario here and there when he asked him to,” the unnamed roommate told the Post.

The roommate said Tenon “seemed like a quiet guy, up early every morning for work, just doing his thing.” He said Tenon “would just crash on the couch when he needed a place to stay.”

He further described how police had shown up to their home multiple times since last summer, including one instance when “they kicked the door down,” according to the report.

“They turned the whole place over,” the roommate said of the past run-in with police. “They were looking for a gun, his truck, they took all of his clothes … I just sat there and told them I have no idea about any of it.”

A Florida judge on Thursday ordered Tenon held without bond for the highest charge: murder. He has been charged with second-degree murder, and multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse, jail records show.

Tenon is due to be arraigned on Feb. 16, the date that marks one year since Bridegan was executed.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith and Melissa Nelson, State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District, announced the break in the case during a Wednesday press conference.

“We know that Henry Tenon did not act alone,” Nelson said at the time.

Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in front of one of his young children on Feb. 16, 2022, after dropping off his twins whom he shared with his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, at her Jacksonville Beach home. He was lured from the car by a tire placed in the middle of the one-way road.

“That tire was purposely placed there to make him stop,” Smith told reporters. “He was gunned down in cold blood.”

Investigators did not disclose the evidence that allegedly links Tenon to the slaying, but his most recent address has a surprising connection to Gardner-Fernandez. Tenon lived at 5239 Potomac Ave. in Jacksonville, which was owned by Gardner-Fernandez’s second husband, Mario Fernandez, at the time of the murder.

Fernandez purchased the rental property in 2017 and sold it in October 2022, public records show. Tenon appears to have rented the home directly from Fernandez.

Gardner-Fernandez and Fernandez remain suspects in the crimes, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

Tenon, who has prior convictions for burglary, misdemeanor battery and traffic offenses, was arrested Aug. 18 on unrelated charges of weapon possession by a convicted felon, driving with a suspended license and speeding, jail records show.

He has been locked up since at the James I. Montgomery Correctional Center, where he was served with an arrest warrant for Bridegan’s murder Wednesday morning.