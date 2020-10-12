Suspect in Denver shooting not a licensed security guard: report

The private security guard who has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a deadly shooting on Saturday in Denver during dueling protests was reportedly not properly licensed to work in the position.

Matthew Robert Dolloff, 30, was reportedly working as a contracted security guard for 9News at the time of the shooting. The local news station reported late Sunday that he was contracted through another company to accompany its news staff to the protests.

The station reported that it later found out that it appears that Dolloff was not actually employed by the company it used and the company did not provide additional information about his actual employer.

The 9News report went further and said Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses has “no record” that Dolloff was licensed to work as a security guard.

Dolloff, 30, was taken into custody in connection with a clash that took place Saturday afternoon in Civic Center Park in Denver.

A man participating in what was billed a “Patriot Rally” slapped and sprayed Mace at a man who appeared to be Dolloff, the Denver Post reported, based on its photographs from the scene. The man identified by the newspaper as Dolloff drew a gun from his waistband and shot the other person, according to the Denver Post journalist who witnessed the episode.

The man who was shot dead was identified by family members as Lee Keltner, a military veteran, grandfather and avowed patriot who was there to express his support for the police.

“My son Lee was at the patriot rally today in Denver,” his mother wrote to the group. “After the rally a person on the BLM and Antifa side went up to him said a few nasty words then shot him in the head. He was murdered because he backed the police.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A decision on any charges will be up to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, police said. A spokesperson for District Attorney Beth McCann said Sunday that the arrest affidavit in the case remained sealed and referred further questions to the police.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken and the Associated Press contributed to this report