Suspect in custody after police officer shot in face, 2 civilians hurt in California

A man accused of shooting a police officer in the face and then leading SWAT on an hours-long standoff in southern California is in custody.

The Arcadia Police Department was initially dispatched to the scene around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, responding to a call of a man with a firearm that was “disturbing the peace,” Arcadia PD Lt. Brett Bourgeous said during a press conference.

The disturbance involved two brothers, one of which had a firearm, Bourgeous said.

When officers arrived, the armed man started shooting, hitting one of them in the face. A female family member and a second civilian were also shot during the exchange of gunfire, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.

The second civilian is not the family member of the suspect and was likely hit by shrapnel, an Arcadia police spokesman said.

The triple shooting prompted the SWAT response. The standoff extended just past 10:30 p.m., FOX 11 reported.

A Thursday morning tweet from the Arcadia Police Department thanked all assisting agencies.

The conditions of the three shooting victims taken to the hospital and the identity of the officer injured have not been released.

The suspect in custody has not been identified.

