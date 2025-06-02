Suspect in Boulder terror attack determined to be Egyptian man in US illegally: FBI

​

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a “targeted terror attack” where multiple people were set on fire Sunday afternoon near Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

At about 1:26 p.m. local time, officers with the Boulder Police Department were called to the county courthouse on Pearl Street for reports of a man, who had a weapon, setting people on fire, according to Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested at the scene without incident, Redfearn said.

The attack took place near an event put on by “Run for Their Lives,” a grassroot organization that facilitates global run and walk events calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a statement on X. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Police initially evacuated three surrounding blocks and later expanded the evacuation area.

Redfearn said the area is not safe yet, as they are investigating a “vehicle of interest.”

“This was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in downtown Boulder on Pearl Street, and this act is unacceptable,” he said. “I ask that you join me in thinking about our victims, the families of those victims, and everyone involved in this tragedy. Our hearts go out to them, and we are going to do everything we can to work as hard as we can throughout the evening to provide more information to get answers for everyone.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in a statement on X described the attack as a “heinous act of terror.”

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror,” Polis wrote. “Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said terrorism against Jews “does not stop at the Gaza border – it is already burning the streets of America.”

“Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages,” Danon wrote in a statement. “In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing a Molotov cocktails at them. Make no mistake – this is not a political protest, this is terrorism. The time for statements is over. It is time for concrete action to be taken against the instigators wherever they may be.”

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse added he is “praying hard for the victims.”

It is unclear how many people were injured, though police confirmed some were life-threatening.

Boulder police did not release a motive.

Run for Their lives meets weekly in neighborhoods across the world to “quietly” address Hamas hostages, according to its website. It was started by a group of Israelis in the Bay Area in California.

Boulder police and Run for Their Lives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.