Suspect charged with murdering security guard inside Philadelphia Macy’s after deadly stabbing

A suspect has been identified and arrested following Monday’s deadly double stabbing of two unarmed security guards at a Philadelphia Macy’s department store.

Tyrone Garcell Tunnell, 30, is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and retail theft, officials announced during a news conference Tuesday.

Philadelphia Police Department investigators identified the victim who died as Eric Harrison, a 27-year-old man who was stabbed once in the neck and later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital.

The second victim is said to be 23 years old and was treated for stab wounds to his face and arm. He is currently in critical but stable condition after receiving surgery for his injuries, according to a press release from the Philadelphia district attorney’s office.

PHILADELPHIA MACY’S RETAIL THEFT TURNS DEADLY, 2 SECURITY GUARDS STABBED

“The attack of two security guards at the Macy’s in Center City yesterday has left all of Philadelphia with heavy hearts during what is supposed to be a joyous season,” Interim Police Commissioner John M. Stanford, Jr. said “This agony is even more pronounced for the victims and their families. I am thankful for the quick actions of the officers that responded to the scene and transported the victims to Jefferson, as well as the quick actions of SEPTA police in tracking and apprehending this dangerous offender.”

Police quickly released details about what happened at the scene Monday. They said the stabbing took place inside the store just after 11 a.m., but the incident started 15 minutes prior when Tunnell allegedly tried to steal some hats. The security guards got into a confrontation with him, retrieved the merchandise and let him go on his way. That same man is accused of returning and attacking the guards.

Stanford noted the store has seen high levels of retail theft this year, with 250 incidents reported to police. It is expected to reopen Wednesday.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) police were credited for assisting in helping track Tunnell down within minutes.

PENNSYLVANIA DOCTOR ALLEGEDLY TRIED SETTING HOME ON FIRE BELONGING TO GRANDMOTHER OF ROMANTIC RIVAL

“We have over 30,000 security cameras on our system, and we often say if you commit a crime on SEPTA or are near SEPTA, it will be on video, and you will be held accountable,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tunnell is being held without bail and will have a preliminary hearing sometime in the next two weeks, FOX 29 reported.

Krasner’s office said Tunnell “has a history of mostly retail theft and drug-related cases in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties,” and that before the stabbing there had already been an active arrest warrant for him in Delaware County.