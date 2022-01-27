close

The suspect charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Texas corporal during a Houston traffic stop this weekend is a citizen of El Salvador and previously entered the U.S. illegally, ICE confirmed Thursday.

Jose Oscar Rosales, a 50-year-old citizen of El Salvador, was arrested Wednesday in Ciudad de Acu?a, Mexico, for the killing of Harris County, Texas Corporal Charles Galloway.

SUSPECT IN TEXAS CORPORAL’S SHOOTING DEATH NABBED IN MEXICO

“Rosales previously illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at unknown location without inspection or parole by U.S. immigration officials and later fled to Mexico after allegedly murdering a Harris County (Texas) Constables Office deputy,” an ICE spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

U.S. immigration officials lodged a detainer with the Val Verde County Detention Center in Del Rio, Texas, for Rosales Wednesday shortly after he was returned to the U.S. from Mexico.