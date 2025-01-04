Suspect charged in fatal stabbing of postal worker in NYC deli over spot in line has history of knife violence

The knife-wielding suspect accused of fatally stabbing a postal service worker in a New York City deli during an argument over who was next in line has a violent criminal history.

Jaia Cruz, who authorities described as transgender, was charged with second-degree murder in Thursday’s stabbing and slashing of on-duty letter carrier Ray Hodges inside a Harlem deli as Hodges was getting lunch.

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) confirmed Hodges was the victim.

Hodges, 36, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The New York Post reported that Cruz has five previous arrests for crimes involving knives. In July 2020, Cruz waved an open box cutter at another person in Midtown Manhattan and shouted, “I’m going to cut him,” police sources told the newspaper.

Cruz was ordered to get on the ground but refused and was arrested for resisting arrest.

Two weeks later, Cruz was arrested again for anfhe alleged role in a robbery, using knives to take a man’s wallet and phone after the victim invited the pair to hang out.

In a statement, the USPIS said it “takes matters involving the safety and well-being of postal service employees as a top priority. We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation.”