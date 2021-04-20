Suspect charged in connection to drive-by shooting that injured 2 National Guard soldiers

Federal authorities announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man they say was in an SUV that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting in Minneapolis early Sunday that injured two National Guardsmen.

Minnesota National Guardsmen and Minneapolis police officers—who were part of Operation Safety Net for the Derek Chauvin trial– were fired at by a light-colored SUV on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. as they provided neighborhood security near Penn Avenue and Broadway, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Thomas, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The statement said he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is not allowed to have a firearm due to a prior felony conviction, the statement read.

Thomas was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer in the late evening hours of April 18 and police conducted a felony stop, the statement said. Officers said they obtained a search warrant and found a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .22 caliber revolver with “an obliterated serial number, ammunition, and two discharge cartridge casings” in the vehicle, the statement read.

