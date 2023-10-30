Suspect arrested in Tampa shooting that left 2 dead, 16 injured

Police have arrested a suspect in a Tampa, Florida shooting on Sunday that killed two people and left 16 others injured after a dispute between two people that resulted in “senseless” gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near a strip of bars and clubs in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City neighborhood.

On Sunday afternoon, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters 22-year-old Tyrell Steven Phillips had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, in connection with the overnight shooting.

Bercaw credited the arrest to the many tips from the community.

During the incident, a 14-year-old black male and 22-year-old white man were killed.

Sixteen others were injured, 15 of whom suffered injuries from gunshot wounds.

Bercaw told reporters the majority of the victims, who were between 18–27 years old, had been released from the hospital. Five remained with non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage captured from surveillance cameras is being reviewed and could lead to the arrests of additional shooters, according to the chief.

“What happened is completely unacceptable and the Tampa police department is not going to tolerate it,” Bercaw said. “We make arrests quickly. We have a sense of urgency. And if you’re going to be out there with a gun, you’re going to pay for it.”

Video posted online shows people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots ring out, triggering a stampede. Some people topple over metal tables and take cover behind them. Video from the aftermath shows police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.

Some officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting, but none were injured, Bercaw said.

The circumstances that led to the fight remain under investigation.

Stephen Sorace of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.