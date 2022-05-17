Suspect arrested in Dallas hair salon shooting, FBI investigating as possible hate crime

website maker

Dallas police announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting at a Koreatown hair salon that left three women injured.

The three women, all of Korean descent, were shot at Hair World Salon last week after a gunman walked inside the establishment and opened fire. The women suffered non-life threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

The FBI Dallas field office said in a statement Monday that the agency has opened a federal hate crimes probe into the shooting.

Police Chief Eddie Garc?a said Friday that the shooting may also be connected to two other race-related shootings in the city.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but police said the suspect is being interviewed and processed.

In an early morning tweet, Dallas police said Chief Garcia would release further information on the arrest later on Tuesday.