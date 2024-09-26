Suspect arrested in California court explosion being investigated for past arson acts

Police in Santa Barbara, California, identified the suspect arrested for throwing an explosive device inside a city courthouse, saying he may be connected to previous arson acts.

Police arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire just moments after he allegedly threw his backpack into the Santa Maria courthouse and it exploded, injuring five people.

“Immediately after throwing the backpack, McGuire ran to the southeast parking lot where he was detained by a court security officer, a Sheriff’s Deputy and CHP Officers as he tried to enter his red sedan. McGuire was alone when he was apprehended and was wearing body armor underneath a jacket. He did not have any physical injuries from the explosion,” police said in a statement.

Police say McGuire’s motive stemmed from a previous arrest for having an unregistered firearm. He was due in court the morning of the incident.

“Detectives are working with SBC Fire investigators to explore if the suspect is associated with several recent arson fires, and they are in the process of serving search warrants for McGuire’s car and home,” police said.

McGuire has been booked at the Northern Branch Jail for felonies including attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device and use of an explosive device for attempted murder.

Investigators say they don’t currently believe McGuire’s attack was part of a wider conspiracy.

“Although this is an ongoing investigation and we are exploring all possible angles, at this point in time, we believe this to be a local incident committed by a local individual, with a local grievance stemming from his arrest. We are not absolutely ruling out that there is something larger at play, but at this time we believe this is a local matter that has been safely resolved and there are no outstanding community safety concerns,” a police spokesperson said.

None of the five people hit by the explosion faced life-threatening injuries, police say. Four were transported directly to the hospital from the scene, and the fifth traveled to the hospital on their own.

The victims were treated for injuries including burns, and they have now all been released from the hospital.