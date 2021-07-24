Suspect arrested in attacks on women in NYC park

Police on Friday arrested a suspect in a series of attacks on three women in an Upper Manhattan park, including one victim who was sent to the hospital with head injuries after nearly being raped.

Elvis Nina Pichardo, 40, was hit with a slew of charges, including attempted rape and attempted criminal sexual act, for the alleged assaults, which all took place within the span of an hour on Wednesday in Inwood Hill Park.

Police said Pichardo approached his first victim, a 34-year old woman, at about 11:21 a.m., and threatened to rape her before hitting her head and stealing her iPhone.

About 20 minutes later, he threatened to sexually assault a 40-year-old woman, and demanded her phone before she was able to flee, according to police.

Then at 11:57 a.m., Pichardo struck a 44-year old woman with a tree branch before “continually slamming her head into the ground,” police said.

According to police, he pulled her pants down and attempted to rape her and steal her backpack and iPhone.

The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital with head injuries, police said. She was in stable condition.

Pichardo, of The Bronx, was originally picked up police in Chinatown on a separate public lewdness charge.

In all, Pichardo faces two counts of attempted rape, one count of sexually motivated assault, one count of attempted criminal sexual act, one count of attempted sexual abuse, one count of robbery, one count of assault, one count of petit larceny and one count of public lewdness.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

