Suspect arrested after allegedly climbing into Wendy’s drive-thru window, taking cash drawer

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police have apprehended a suspect who they say climbed through the drive-thru window at an Orlando, Florida, Wendy’s location and then took the cash drawer.

Randall T. Atwell, 24, is now facing a charge of robbery while armed with a firearm and wearing a mask for the alleged theft, which police say took place the morning of June 18 with the suspect holding a worker at gunpoint.

“Through collaborative efforts between our Violent Crimes Unit & Crime Scene Investigators, the man who climbed into a drive-thru window & robbed a cash drawer at gunpoint was identified,” police tweeted.

Orlando Police released video of the scene with the hope that someone seeing it would be able to provide information. Authorities said Atwell ordered food, drove up to the window, and when the employee asked for payment, Atwell allegedly showed a gun and demanded money.

ORLANDO MAYOR LIMITS DOWNTOWN ACCESS WITH CONTROLLED ENTRY POINTS AFTER MASS SHOOTING

Atwell then allegedly climbed out of his car and into the booth’s window, as the employee ran out. With the drive-thru booth left empty, Atwell took the cash drawer, cops said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police identified and arrested Atwell more than a month after the alleged crime. He is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail.