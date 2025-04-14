Suspect admits why he torched governor’s mansion with family inside and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Suspect admits to torching governor’s mansion.

2. Dem mocked for hiding at White House.

3. Pete Hegseth unloads on Dems with receipts.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘YOU’RE A FIREWORK’ – Strapped in and ready to soar — what makes this Blue Origin launch a historic first. Continue reading …

‘WILDLY INAPPROPRIATE’ – White House’s new policy to ignore reporters who share their pronouns sparks debate. Continue reading …

‘DEVASTATED’ – NCAA woman of the year, family among those killed in New York plane crash. Continue reading …

CRIME AND COMFORT – Blue state slammed for ‘prioritizing’ criminals in $239M taxpayer-funded prison project. Continue reading …

TESTING THE WATER – ‘Bad actors’ threaten American border’s weaknesses, expert warns. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

BUSY WEEK AHEAD – Trump’s 13th week in office expected to include tariff negotiation blitz, visit from El Salvador leader. Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX – GOP group dedicated to electing Republicans at state level spotlights record fundraising haul. Continue reading …

JUMPING IN – Republican launches second straight bid to flip Democrat-held Senate seat in key battleground. Continue reading …

‘WE NEED GOD’ – Trump sends Easter message to Americans as Christian holiday approaches. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘SHAMELESS OPPORTUNIST’ – Ex-MSNBC host blasts Bill Maher over Trump dinner. Continue reading …

PUNDIT TO PRESIDENT? – Stephen A. Smith says he has ‘no choice’ but to consider White House run. Continue reading …

‘SHIFT IN REALITY’ – Zelenskyy says Russian narratives ‘prevailing’ in the White House. Continue reading …

FULL-COURT PRESS – Cory Booker says Congress must investigate Trump on tariffs. Continue reading …

OPINION

RANDI WEINGARTEN – Trump’s decision to gut the Education Department is not only illegal, it’s wrong. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – Right starts to sound like the Left on tariffs: That’s not America first. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘PEAK DEMOCRATIC PARTY’ – Bernie Sanders chided for railing against ‘billionaire class’ at high-dollar music festival. Continue reading …

ANY PORT IN A STORM – Hundreds of plane passengers left stranded on tarmac overnight. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on screen stars, garden greatness and our Founding Fathers. Take the quiz here …

‘QUIET REVIVAL’ – Gen Z, young men leading church growth, survey finds. Continue reading …

THEY PAID WHAT? – Two friends splurge on an over-the-top treat. See video …

WATCH

REP. RICH MCCORMICK – Trump admin’s nuclear talks with Iran ‘great step in the right direction.’ See video …

MARK LAMB – Americans’ double standard on US, Ukraine sovereignty. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

