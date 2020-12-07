Surveillance backs-up Staten Island bar owner hitting deputy with car because he was ‘scared': lawyers

Lawyers for Daniel Presti, the Staten Island bar owner accused of hitting a deputy with his car Saturday night, say surveillance footage of the incident shows their client “running for his life from unidentified individuals” because they were dressed in dark clothing and Presti did not know they were law enforcement officers.

The surveillance footage, provided to Fox News from Presti’s lawyers, shows a man running down a street and getting into a vehicle as two other men, dressed in all black, run after him.

The first man manages to get into the vehicle before the other two approach the passenger side. One of them stands in front of the vehicle as it accelerates forward. The man appears to be hanging on the hood of the engine as it drives out of frame.

In a statement provided to Fox News, attorneys Louis Gelormino and Mark Fonte said the video “clearly shows (Presti) running for his life from unidentified individuals dressed in dark clothing…one of those individuals clearly jumped on the hood of Mr. Presti’s vehicle.”

“The Sheriff officers broke every proper procedure for effectuating an arrest,” the lawyers said. “If the Sheriffs Office is to continue in their new role as law enforcement, I urge the City to provide them with proper training. Also, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this whole incident was over the illegal serving of a hamburger and beer.”

The Saturday-night incident unfolded when Presti tried to leave his Staten Island bar, Mac’s Public House, after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment in violation of city and state closure orders implemented to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff said deputies tried to arrest Presti, but he got into his car and struck a deputy, driving for about 100 yards with the deputy hanging onto the hood before he was stopped and apprehended.

Gelormino told reporters that Presti was two blocks from the bar on a dark street when was approached from behind by “two burly officers” who “clearly did not identify themselves.” He said they yelled “Presti, hey Presti” before running toward him.

The deputy’s condition was not immediately clear, though reports have cited a statement from the sheriff that said the deputy had fractured both of his legs.

Gelormino called the sheriff’s claim that the deputy suffered broken legs “an outrageous, outright lie.”

“I can assure people that he did not break his legs and I can tell you why,” he said. “Because Mr. Presti was released with no bail. If he ran over a sheriff’s deputy, they would have asked for half a million dollars in bail.”

Gelormino told reporters that a deputy injured his ankle and may have torn ligaments, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Presti maintained his innocence Monday after being released from custody but clarified that he has “nothing but the utmost respect for the NYPD and other law enforcement.”

“I think when the investigation is complete you’re going to find out that I did nothing wrong,” he said.