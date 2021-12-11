Surge of migrants crossing into US creates logistics nightmare for border agents

website maker

Large groups of illegal migrants continue to make their way into the United States through the southern border, causing a resource and logistics nightmare for border patrol agents.

Chief Border Patrol agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a picture Thursday of the arrest of over a hundred illegal immigrants from Haiti, complaining about the manpower and resources required to keep the U.S.-Mexico line secure.

“130+ in 1 group. Part of the 900+ arrests DRT had for the day (men, women, children… from around the world),” reported Owens. “Think of the logistics and resources needed to process & care for that population.”

“Our resources are finite. We need them for our mission. Border Security is our mission,” Owens added.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted footage of the Rio Grande on Twitter, where he witnessed dozens of people wading across the river, while border patrol in boats approached behind them.

“A group of migrants just walked across the Rio Grande and crossed into Eagle Pass illegally right in front of us,” Melugin said. “A Border Patrol boat pulled up right as they were finishing the crossing. Most of them said they were from Haiti. They’re now being processed by BP.”

Melugin also tweeted, “Del Rio sector continues to get hit hard. Sector numbers are up well over 200% since October 1st when compared to the same time period last year, per DHS source.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for updated southern border crossing numbers.

Yuma, Arizona, is also facing a surge similar to the one in the Del Rio sector.

Fox News contributor Tom Homan told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that the surge of illegal migrants crossing into Yuma, Arizona, shows that the Border Patrol there is “overwhelmed.”

“There is no relief in sight. DHS rather than sending additional resources there, what are they doing? They’re forcing the agents to take diversity, equity and inclusion training on top of this historic surge, it’s just ridiculous the position these agents have been put in by this administration, on purpose, because they want open borders.”

CBP has plans to host a seminar on “unconscious bias” amid the ongoing border crisis. Fox News obtained a CBP memo this week outlining the leadership-hosted seminar titled “Better Together: A Conversation on Unconscious Bias.” The agency’s “Task Force for Women” is hosting the seminar, with keynote speaker Susan Fleming.

While attendance appears to be optional, the seminar is already receiving negative reactions from people within the agency. An agent with CBP called the seminar “more woke bulls—” in a statement to Fox News.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.