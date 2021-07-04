The still-standing portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, was brought down using explosives Sunday night.

The move occurred after 10 p.m. ET, 11 days after the shocking collapse of much of the residential structure on June 24 that resulted in 24 confirmed deaths, with 121 people still unaccounted for, according to Miami-Dade County officials.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the demolition of the remaining portion of the building was a necessary step for crews to continue their search for any possible survivors of the disaster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Search crews will resume sifting through the rubble after the demolition as soon as they receive an “all clear” signal from site managers, the mayor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.