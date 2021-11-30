The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) said earlier this month that schools in his district are “deeply using critical race theory,” claiming students must learn about historical injustice in the United States “to better understand who they are.”

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti made the remarks during a Nov. 9 school board meeting, footage of which went viral Tuesday after being disseminated on Twitter by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo.

“Our curriculum is deeply using critical race theory, especially in social studies, but you’ll find it in English, language arts, and the other disciplines,” Vitti said. “We’re very intentional about creating a curriculum, infusing materials and embedding critical race theory within our curriculum.”

“As was stated by speakers today, it’s because students need to understand the truth of history, understand the history of this country to better understand who they are and about the injustices that have occurred in this country,” Vitti added.

Vitti also criticized HB 5097, which Michigan House lawmakers approved this month to ban “implicit race or gender stereotyping” in the state’s K-12 schools. The bill has since been referred to the state Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness.

Referring to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Vitti said, “I think our best strategy politically is to lean on the governor to veto it, as she has done with other legislation that has passed in Michigan over the last couple of years.”

Republicans in the state House approved the bill in a 55-0 vote, but Democrats refused to vote on the bill at all because not every lawmaker who wanted to speak against the measure was allowed to do so.

“A yes vote means taking a firm stance against the absurd claim that individuals bear collective guilt for historical wrongs committed by those who happen to share their race or their gender,” said Republican state Rep. Andrew Beeler, who was the main sponsor of the bill.

Vitti did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment in time for publication.