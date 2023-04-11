Summer-like weather brings US temperatures into record territory

It’s feeling like summer for much of the country this week, with temperatures soaring into record territory ahead of the next cold front.

With the big warm-up, fire danger will be a concern for the Plains and New England.

A frontal boundary stretched across the Gulf and Southeast will bring wet weather and cooler temperatures over the next few days.

The Northwest will still be active, with more rain along the coast and interior mountain snow.