Suburban Kansas City police fatally shoot man who approached them with knife following traffic stop

Suburban Kansas City police shot and killed a man they say came at two officers with a knife after a traffic stop.

Police in Olathe, Kansas, pulled over a car just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release. During the stop, a separate vehicle pulled up. That driver emerged with a knife and moved toward the officers, who both shot him.

The 58-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not been released. The officers were not hurt.

‘ARMED AND VERY DANGEROUS’ KANSAS WOMAN WANTED FOR SHOOTING MAN AND CHILD AT MISSOURI HOTEL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A multi-agency team formed to examine police shootings in the Kansas City area is investigating. The officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome.