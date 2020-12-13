Student's body found on Michigan campus, police investigating death as suspicious

Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation after the discovery of a student’s body on a college campus in western Michigan.

The student attended Grand Valley State University in Allendale, according to reports.

A student who was out jogging Saturday morning found the body near athletic fields used for intramural sports.

Grand Valley University Police Capt. Jeffrey Stoll told the Grand Valley Lantern, the student newspaper, that the death is being treated initially as “suspicious.”

“This is a jarring and shocking event for all of us,” Grand Valley President Philomena Mantella said, according to WOOD-TV.

“This tragedy reminds us of the importance of each member of our university community,” she said. “Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your support to those who have lost a friend and fellow student.”

Police taped off an area surrounding a vehicle that was parked near where the body was found, the station reported.