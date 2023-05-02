Stubborn weather pattern brings wet conditions to coasts

A stubborn weather pattern is setting up across the U.S. called an Omega block.

That means cool, wet weather for the East and West coasts, while the central U.S. gets warm and dry conditions.

It will be cold enough for more snow over the Great Lakes and the interior Northeast moving into the mountains of West Virginia.

California will also see more coastal rain and mountain snow before the block eases later this week.