Stormy weather to threaten areas from Texas to New England

A cold front moving toward the East Coast will bring the risk of showers, thunderstorms and isolated flooding from Texas to New England.

Some higher elevation snow will be possible where temperatures are below average.

Potential record low temperatures
There is also the potential for record lows in areas stretching from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.

Fire weather outlook
Fire danger will be elevated over sections of the Plains on Tuesday, with warm, dry weather and breezy conditions.