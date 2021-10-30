A powerful storm system is expected to pound the eastern U.S. over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service warns that high surf, coastal flooding and high winds are likely Saturday and Sunday.

STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO BRING SEVERE WEATHER TO MID-ATLANTIC, NORTHEAST

The system, which brought heavy rain and flooding to the Mid-Atlantic region Friday, is expected to continue moving northeast.

Flooding will be a concern in New England. In parts of southern Maine and eastern New Hampshire, forecasts call for 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Gale warnings are also in effect along the Atlantic coast.

Coastal flooding and flood warnings are in place for the Mid-Atlantic and Chesapeake Bay through early Sunday.

NOR’EASTERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THEM AND HOW TO KEEP SAFE WHEN THEY HIT

Meanwhile, widespread showers are expected to continue across the Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, and southern Appalachians on Saturday.

Temperatures in the South will be unseasonably cool, but gradual warming is expected Sunday into Monday, the Weather Service said.

The northern Rockies will see rain and snow on Saturday, and Northern California and southern Oregon will thunderstorms and showers.

While snow showers are likely for higher elevations in the Rockies, Black Hills and High Plains, accumulations are expected to be light.

The forecdast calls for temperatures over the central and southern Plains to warm, though colder temperatures are likely to spread southward on Sunday.

For most of the Golden State and Southwest, dry, seasonable conditions are expected.

On Sunday night, a storm is expected to hit the coast of the Pacific Northwest, including Northern California.