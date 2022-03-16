Stormy weather forecast from Southeast through mid-Atlantic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A slow-moving system will bring rain and storms to the Southeast on Wednesday before moving up through the mid-Atlantic on Thursday.

Some Wednesday storms could become severe from Central Florida to the eastern Carolinas.

Snow will move into parts of the Southwest mountains, bringing several inches to the Denver area.

This system will push into the Plains tomorrow, including another round of possible severe storms for the South and Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, much of the country will enjoy a nice warmup, with temperatures 20-30 degrees above average for the Midwest and Northeast later in the week.