Stormy weather forecast for West

The West is going to experience active weather over the next few days, as several strong storms, widespread rain and mountain snow move into the region.

In California, the Sierra could receive 1-2 feet of new snow by Saturday morning.

The arctic cold front will send temperatures plummeting while spreading snow over the Rockies, the Plains and the upper Midwest on Saturday.

Freezing rain and ice will be possible over parts of Michigan and weekend travel will be impacted.

Ahead of this, record warmth will be the story as temperatures soar 20-30 degrees above average for the Plains and Southeast.

Severe storms could be possible as the cold front crashes into the Plains on Saturday and Sunday.