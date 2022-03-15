FOX News 

Stormy weather forecast across Gulf Coast, Florida

Strong-to-severe storms will continue across the Gulf Coast into Florida on Tuesday.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

Florida severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will also bring the risk of flash flooding.

Southeast rain forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

On Wednesday, parts of the Southeast will see the possibility of stronger storms.

Southeast severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures are beginning to moderate for much of the U.S., with highs 15-25 degrees above average from the southern Plains to the lower Great Lakes.

Northwest snow potential
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Northwest remains active, with rain along the coast and snow in the mountains.

Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible for the Washington Cascades over the next few days.