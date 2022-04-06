NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Residents of southern states worked Wednesday to clean up the damage left from more severe weather that left thousands without power and killed at least two people.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US reported more than 9,800 customers without power in Texas and more than 3,700 outages in Georgia.

SOUTHEAST, MID-ATLANTIC FACING SEVERE STORMS FORECAST

A woman died in Bryan County, Georgia where a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the county courthouse and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, according to county government spokesperson Matthew Kent.

He said several others were injured.

A state of emergency was declared in the county and a curfew was in effect through Wednesday morning to prevent trespassing in tornado-stricken areas near the Pembroke and Ellabell areas.