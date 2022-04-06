NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Residents of southern states worked Wednesday to clean up the damage left from more severe weather that left thousands without power and killed at least two people. Outage tracker PowerOutage.US reported more than 9,800 customers without power in Texas and more than 3,700 outages in Georgia. SOUTHEAST, MID-ATLANTIC FACING SEVERE STORMS FORECAST A woman died in Bryan County, Georgia where a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the county courthouse and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, according to county government spokesperson Matthew Kent. He said several others were injured. A state of emergency was declared in the county and a curfew was in effect through Wednesday morning to prevent trespassing in tornado-stricken areas near the Pembroke and Ellabell areas.

In eastern Texas, 71-year-old W. M. Soloman died when whipping winds toppled a tree onto his Whitehouse Home, Mayor James Wansley said.

While southerners cleared trees from the roads and buildings, forecasters said efforts to survey damage from several potential tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina could be interrupted by more storms.

GULF COAST AND SOUTHEAST TO FACE THUNDERSTORMS, TORNADOS

Debate was delayed for nearly an hour Tuesday in the South Carolina legislature after the state House chamber was evacuated due to a tornado emergency for Columbia.

“Tornado warning forced the legislature into the State House basement. Never seen this part of the capital. Stay safe out!” tweeted Rep. Bobby Cox.

A rare tornado emergency was issued for Allendale and Fox Weather said Tuesday that even more tornadoes were reported in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Hampton Counties.

The weather service in Alabama said it would send teams to examine destruction from a possible tornado in the Wetumpka area.

Several outlets reported that lightning caused a fire that gutted a building in northern Alabama’s Lacey’s Spring.

In Mississippi, fallen trees closed a stretch of highway for hours in Newton County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.