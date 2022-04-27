Storm to bring rainy weather, snow to New England as heat soars over South

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colder-than-average temperatures across the northern tier of the country will persist this week, with record-breaking lows for the Midwest and northern Plains.

Meanwhile, summertime heat will soar over the South.

A storm off the New England coast is forecast to bring rain and some snow to the region through Friday.

Critical fire weather is expected over the southern High Plains, where temperatures are warm and dry conditions enhance the danger for the spread of wildfires.

A new storm system will develop over the next few days, bringing heavy snow to the northern Rockies and strong-to-severe thunderstorms for the central U.S.

Please stay alert to the latest weather watches and warnings.