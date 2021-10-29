FOX News 

Storm system forecast to bring severe weather to Mid-Atlantic, Northeast

The storm system responsible for severe weather across the central U.S. will move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The next storm for the Northeast
(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main risk.

Coastal flood alerts through Saturday
(Credit: Fox News)

Coastal flood advisories are in effect.

Another strong system is blasting the Pacific Northwest.

End of week system in the Pacific Northwest
(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will accompany this storm and some flash flooding is expected in some flood-prone regions.

Halloween forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Looking ahead to Halloween, for the most part, the country will be quiet with relatively mild temperatures.