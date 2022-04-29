Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year.

A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.

Behind this system, it will be cold enough for measurable snow over the northern Rockies.

Extreme fire danger remains high for the central and southern Plains with gusty winds and dry conditions elevating the risk.

The Northwest remains active with coastal rain and mountain snow.