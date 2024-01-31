Store in Oakland burglarized 4 times by intruders who rammed truck into store’s doors

A store in Oakland, California, was broken into on Tuesday by burglars who rammed a pickup truck into the store’s doors, the fourth time in recent months that burglars targeted the store.

Eddie’s Drive-In Liquors located on College Avenue near Lawton Avenue in the Rockridge neighborhood was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

“I wish we could do something about it, but we cannot,” co-owner David Shrestha told KTVU.

Surveillance video shows a pickup truck repeatedly backing into the store at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. Several intruders then run inside and steal liquor, cigarettes, two cash registers and a safe.

VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN CLUTCHING ONTO HOOD OF CAR AFTER THIEVES ALLEGEDLY STOLE HER FRENCH BULLDOG

“You can’t even tell me right now how I’m feeling. I’m really, really mad,” Shrestha said, adding that he believes the same people may be involved in each incident.

“It’s gonna happen again and again and again. It’s been happening, it’s gonna happen again. No matter what we do,” he said.

Shrestha is frustrated because Oakland police are not allowed to pursue suspects who commit property crimes.

“They cannot chase, even if they see someone leaving, which happened the first time,” Shrestha said. “They saw them leave and did not chase. When we asked, they said they’re not allowed to chase anyone like that.”

ACLU ATTORNEY AND CRIMINAL JUSTICE ADVOCATE CAUGHT IN GUN CROSSFIRE IN OAKLAND

A Trader Joe’s located just a few blocks away has also been targeted by people stealing alcohol.

In November, someone rammed a vehicle into the store but fled after realizing a manager was inside.

“There’s been some serious challenges, to put it mildly, up and down the College Avenue corridor,” Councilmember Dan Kalb, who represents Rockridge, told KTVU.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kalb said the city is attempting to recruit more officers from other agencies and seek help from the FBI.

“Enough is enough, and we have to do more. And we are trying to do more. The impact of doing more, though, doesn’t happen overnight, unfortunately,” Kalb said.