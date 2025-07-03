StopAntisemitism founder warns Mamdani as NYC mayor would be ‘catastrophic’ for residents

​

StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez said electing Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor would not only be “catastrophic” for Jewish residents, but all who reside in the city.

“If Zohran Mamdani was elected as mayor, it would be hands down catastrophic for Jewish residents of New York City,” Rez told Fox News Digital. “And we would even take it a step further where citizens of New York City in general, due to his very troubling stances on socialism, would greatly suffer as well.”

Mamdani has recently faced backlash from several Democrats and members of the press for refusing to condemn the anti-Israel slogan “globalize the intifada” — a phrase which Rez described as a call for violence against Jewish people.

Rez, who founded StopAntisemitism in 2018 to expose antisemites and hold them accountable, also raised concerns that Mamdani has reportedly taken part in protests against Israel in the past and has “been friendly with radical antisemites.”

“I think individuals who are concerned that Zohran Mamdani is antisemitic have every single right to be concerned considering his past behavior,” Rez said. “… We can list dozens of examples of his past antisemitic adjacent and direct antisemitic actions.”

Mamdani, the 33-year-old New York state assembly member, has been an outspoken critic of Israel and has even vowed to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he visits New York City.

In mid-June, when asked on a podcast about phrases like “from the river to the sea” and “globalize the intifada,” Mamdani responded, “I know people for whom those things mean very different things, and to me, ultimately, what I hear in so many, is a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

President Donald Trump blasted Mamdani on Tuesday and threatened to arrest the New York State assemblyman should he fail to comply with federal immigration officials.

“Well, then we’ll have to arrest him,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “Look, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation. We send him money, we send him all the things that he needs to run a government.”

Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.