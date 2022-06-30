Stop & Shop waited hours to contact police about worker who allegedly threatened to ‘kill everyone’: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Stop & Shop grocery store in the Boston area waited more than five hours to contact police about a frustrated worker who allegedly told his colleagues he was “going to go home, get a gun and come back and kill everyone,” a report says.

The incident unfolded on June 15 at the company’s Abington, Massachusetts, location when the employee got aggravated because he was “having trouble punching in” after his lunch break, WFXT reported.

The police document — which does not name the employee — said co-workers heard the individual say he was “going to go home, get a gun and come back and kill everyone,” the report added.

The station also reported that store management became aware of the alleged threat around 11:30 a.m. that day, but didn’t call police until nearly 5 p.m.

When investigators asked a store manager why a call wasn’t made sooner, the manager said “the matter was brought up to the company’s corporate office” and “steps and protocols [were] followed” before the store was instructed to reach out to police.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Stop & Stop said it “takes these matters extremely seriously, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of threat.

“This associate is no longer employed by the company.” the statement added. “We are grateful for the response, attention, and guidance we received from both the Abington Police Department and the Rockland Police Department regarding this incident. “

The worker is now expected to appear in court to determine whether he will face criminal charges, WFXT has reported.

The police report also states the worker lived with his father, a legal gun owner, who told investigators his firearms are “locked away” from his son’s reach, the station added.