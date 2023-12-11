Stolen vehicle investigation in South Dakota lead police to crash site, 3 dead

Three people died and one was injured in an automobile crash south of Sioux Falls that authorities discovered while investigating a stolen vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it got a report around 5 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle stolen from a farm. A supervisor from the farm suspected that the person who stole the vehicle had been involved in an accident.

A search of nearby roads led to an accident scene. A deputy discovered a pickup truck that had left the road and rolled multiple times. Two individuals were dead when the deputy arrived. The third died at the scene a short time later.

The sheriff’s office said the fourth person appeared to have left the scene and stolen a vehicle from a nearby farm following the accident. Authorities found the stolen vehicle and the individual hours later at a home in Beresford. He was taken to a local hospital due to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The news release didn’t say whether the pickup truck that rolled was the same vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials with the sheriff’s office did not immediately return a call seeking clarification.