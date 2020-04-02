Stolen SUV in California found hauling 192 rolls of toilet paper amid coronavirus outbreak, police say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Police in California took a wipe out of crime Tuesday after pulling over a stolen SUV and finding 192 rolls of toilet paper — a sought-after commodity as people hoard supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beverly Hills police posted a photo of officers searching the white SUV on social media. Two boxes stuffed with rolls of toilet paper are pictured outside the vehicle.

“Gives ‘They saw me rollin’…’ a whole new meaning,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Police arrested the driver. It was unclear whether the toilet paper was also stolen,

“The driver was arrested for several charges — unrelated to the toilet paper,” Beverly Hills Police Lt. Elizabeth Albanese told the Los Angeles Times.

Officers also recovered a gun while searching the vehicle, the department wrote in a reply on Instagram. It was unclear whether the driver had a gun permit.

Toilet paper has become scarce around the world as the coronavirus outbreak spreads and people hunker down inside their homes.

Earlier this week, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of toilet paper rolled over and burst into flames on a Texas highway. Neither the driver nor his dog was hurt. But countless rolls of toilet paper were scorched or strewn across the roadway.