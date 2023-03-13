Standoff underway in Missouri after suspect shoots 2 officers, killing 1

A Missouri police officer is dead, one other injured, and law enforcement is currently involved in a standoff with the man they say is responsible.

Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and another officer were shot just before 9:20 p.m. Sunday outside a general store in Hermann, according to FOX 2 in St. Louis.

The shooting prompted a Blue Alert from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was asked to investigate. MSHP identified Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, as the shooter and said he left the scene in a 2014 black Jeep Wrangler or on foot.

Simpson reportedly barricaded himself in a home just across the street from where the shooting took place, according to FOX 2.

“Come out with your hands up and nothing will happen to you,” could be heard over a bullhorn at the scene. Officers are preparing to breach the home with flash bangs and a K-9, according to KMOV-TV.

A source told KMOV one of the offers was shot in the head, and the other in the chest. Both were flown to a hospital.

Detective Sergeant Griffith died at the hospital. The second officer shot has not been identified but was reported in serious but stable condition.

Simpson reportedly has a long criminal history, dating back to 2004 with several current pending cases. He has allegedly been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.