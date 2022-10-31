Standoff reported near Government Plaza in Mobile, Alabama

A heavy police presence has swarmed the area of Government Plaza in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday following reports of an ongoing standoff there.

Police told WALA that they received a report around 10:45 a.m. local time of a man with a gunshot wound inside of a gray Honda in the area.

When first responders arrived, police say the individual held a gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself, the station adds.

“Officers backed away from the scene and we called in the SWAT teams and a negotiator,” Mobile Police Cpl. Katrina Frazier told AL.com, adding it’s “unknown at this time if he shot himself or if someone else shot him.”

“We do know this is not an active shooter scene. We are working diligently to talk to this (gunman) to find out what is going on and how we can resolve this quickly,” she added.

“The individual did produce a gun,” Frazier also said. “For the safety of ourselves and others, we are working to get him removed from the vehicle safety.”

Authorities told WALA that the situation is contained, but not yet resolved.

Police in tactical gear could be seen in the area, with at least one officer drawing their weapon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.