St. Patrick's Cathedral will resume indoor Mass after three months

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City will hold its first indoor Mass in three months Sunday, but capacity will be limited to 25 percent and health precautions including social distancing will be in place to guard against coronavirus.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will celebrate the 10:15 a.m. Mass, according to the Archdiocese of New York.

CUOMO, DE BLASIO WRONG TO LIMIT WORSHIP SERVICES, CONDONE MASS PROTESTS: FEDERAL JUDGE

Church officials said people must follow guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include staying at least 6 feet apart and wearing face coverings.

The cathedral will follow the 25 percent capacity rule for indoor religious gatherings set by New York, despite a federal judge on Friday blocking the state from enforcing the rule. The judge said religious activities would be treated less favorably than other gatherings that are limited to 50 percent capacity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this month that the state’s restrictions on indoor gatherings at houses of worship would be loosened as part of phase two of the state’s reopening plan, amid declining coronavirus cases.