St. Louis' violent Memorial Day weekend sees at least 4 killed, 13 others wounded

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Police are investigating a string of shootings across St. Louis on Memorial Day weekend that have killed at least four people and wounded 13 others.

The first reported incident involved a man dropped off at a hospital Saturday evening with a gunshot wound; he was said to be in critical condition. Two hours later, another man in his 30s drove home after he was shot in the face, investigators said.

MISSOURI WOMAN SUES FOR RETURN OF HUSBAND’S CORPSE SHE KEPT FROZEN

A double shooting in the Kingsway West neighborhood just hours later left one man dead and a teenager injured after he was shot in the foot.

Thirty minutes later, a teen was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the chest by an acquaintance who was playing with a gun, according to police. Officers said the boy later died in the hospital.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, a man was gunned down in his car and died from his injuries, investigators said.

Again in the Kingsway West neighborhood around 1 a.m., another shooting unfolded, sending four more people to a hospital. Then, around 1:15 a.m., a woman was shot in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Another shooting left a man injured, and yet another, near a BP gas station at around 3:20 a.m., left one man dead and another in critical condition.

There have been at least 63 homicides in St. Louis City this year, a number that has not dwindled despite the coronavirus pandemic, investigators warned.