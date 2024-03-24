St. Louis teen who was brutally beaten in viral attack is breathing on her own, in stable condition: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A St. Louis teen who was brutally attacked in a viral video is reportedly now breathing on her own and remains in stable condition as of Friday.

Kaylee, 16, suffered a fractured skull, resulting in life-threatening brain swelling and bleeding after a March 8 assault where she had her head repeatedly pounded on the pavement near Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Missouri, just outside St. Louis.

“We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable, and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU. We are truly blessed by the outpouring of support and your prayers. It means so much to us!” the update posted on her GoFundMe page read.

The family’s attorney, Bryan Kaemmerer, initially said that Kaylee had not regained consciousness in the week or so since the fight, according to Fox 2.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested by police in connection with the fight the following day and held by St. Louis County Family Court on assault charges.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey opened an investigation into the Hazelwood School District following the attack, telling Fox News Digital he would also be looking into how their DEI programs contributed to the safety failures following the violent attack.

“Hazelwood owes the parents of the district and the entire community an explanation as to what role these radical programs and safety failures played here,” Bailey’s staff said to Fox News Digital, emphasizing that this is the focus of the investigation.

Bailey sent a letter to Hazelwood School District Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart in which he stated he was disturbed to see that the school district had ignored long-standing Missouri law and elevated political narrative above student safety.

Fox News’ Stephany Price contributed to this report.