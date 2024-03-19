St. Louis teen Kaylee Gain still unconscious, suffering from fractured skull after brutal attack

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The family of the St. Louis teen who was violently attacked in a viral video shared an update on her condition, saying the road ahead remains long and uncertain.

The video showed Kaylee Gain, 16, having her head repeatedly pounded on the pavement in the March 8 assault near Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Missouri, just outside St. Louis.

According to family attorney Bryan Kaemmerer, Gain suffered a fractured skull, resulting in life-threatening brain swelling and bleeding.

He said she has not regained consciousness in the week or so since the fight, Fox 2 reported.

The following day, police arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with the fight. She’s currently being held by St. Louis County Family Court on assault charges.

After the attack went viral, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said the suspect who brutally beat Gain in the violent brawl should be tried as an adult and charged with murder if the offense rose to a homicide.

“We’ve got to reform our juvenile system to ensure that these sorts of issues are addressed,” Bailey previously said. “I’m going to be following this case closely. I think there needs to be some accountability in our juvenile system. People are starting to notice that, and it’s causing problems across the State of Missouri.”

Friends and family of Gain have set up two GoFundMe accounts to raise money for her medical bills as well as share updates on Kaylee’s condition.

“We are so grateful for the amazing medical staff who have been working tirelessly to give her the best possible chance at a full recovery. We know she has a very long road ahead of her, but we remain hopeful,” the family said in a statement on Kaylee’s Recovery funds page.

