St. Louis police officer shot, taken to hospital

A St. Louis police officer was shot Friday.

A call for an “Officer in Need of Aid” was put out around 6 p..m. local time in the area of Winnebago Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, FOX 2 reported.

A car wanted in connection with a robbery crashed. A suspect got out of the car and fired at police officers, who returned fire, according to the report.

The officer suffered a graze wound above the eye, a department spokesperson told FOX 2

The officer was taken to a hospital and was awake and alert.

The suspect was in custody, police told FOX 2.

