A shooting at a shopping mall in the St. Louis area on Saturday left at least one person dead, according to police.

It happened at the West County Mall in Des Peres, Missouri, Des Peres police Chief Eric Hall said in a statement.

The gunfire followed an altercation between two males inside one of the mall’s stores on the lower level, Hall told FOX 2 of St. Louis. One of the males was shot and later died in a hospital, he said.

No suspect was immediately apprehended, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but the chief’s statement said police believed the public faced no further threat.

Personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene around 6:20 p.m., FOX 2 reported.

Some shoppers and employees were evacuated from the mall while others were kept on lockdown inside the building, according to the Post-Dispatch.

CBL Properties, which owns the mall, sent out a message that the mall was closed in response to the shooting, the newspaper reported.

A previous shooting happened at the same mall in April, according to FOX 2.

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with that case, the station reported.

Des Peres police requested that the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis participate in the investigation, the Post-Dispatch reported.