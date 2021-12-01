Squad member Cori Bush says she shouldn’t have to fight for abortion access

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Cori Bush said women should have abortion access without a fight, the Missouri Democrat told Fox News outside the Capitol on Wednesday.

“We always have to fight for the things that we shouldn’t even have to ask for,” Bush told Fox News after she gathered with around 35 fellow House Democrats supporting abortion rights. Among them was Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, a Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus co-chair who was heard shouting, “Abortion is essential.”

The Supreme Court heard a case Wednesday regarding a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson, could upend Roe v. Wade, which in 1973 granted women the constitutional right to abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.

Pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators gathered outside the Capitol and the Supreme Court holding signs and megaphones.

“We have the freedom to make decisions about our lives, our futures and our families,” one speaker said through a microphone.

“Abortion is healthcare,” one sign read.

Bush told Fox News: “How we push now is going to affect what happens, you know, what we’re looking at in 10 years, in 50 years. We have to do this work now.”

“The Supreme Court, this cannot be a partisan thing, this cannot be a partisan decision,” Bush, a member of the progressive Squad, continued.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, will likely announce its decision sometime in the spring.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.