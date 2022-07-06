SPLC silent on adding pro-choice extremist groups to its list of hate groups

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal nonprofit organization that tracks “hate groups” in the United States, has remained tight-lipped about violence from pro-choice groups over the last few months.

The SPLC did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital on whether it is monitoring the pro-choice violence or planning to add the pro-choice groups Jane’s Revenge or Ruth Sent Us to its “hate list.”

Both groups have been linked to several acts of lawlessness across the United States that targeted the Catholic Church, opponents of abortion, and the families of Supreme Court justices.

Earlier this month, Jane’s Revenge broke windows and defaced the facade of a Minnesota pregnancy center before boasting about the crime on social media saying, “We should have done more.”

The Hope Clinic for Women, which the Metro Nashville Police Department describes as a “pro-life resource center,” was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack last week and the words “Jane’s Revenge” were spray-painted on the side of the building.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called the incident “terrorism” that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Jane’s Revenge, named after an underground group that helped women undergo illegal abortions in the days before Roe v. Wade, was also linked to a firebomb attack at a pregnancy center in Madison, Wisconsin.

In late June, Jane’s Revenge was linked to vandalism at a Catholic Church in New York City where the phrase “if abortion isn’t safe neither are you” was spray-painted on the building.

Leading up to the Supreme Court’s reversal on Roe, Ruth Sent Us picketed outside the homes of conservative justices, a violation of state and federal law.

Shortly after, a man was arrested outside the home of Brett Kavanaugh after allegedly plotting to assassinate the justice and Ruth Sent Us called for protests outside the house of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and posted details about her children’s school.

In total, over 50 attacks against pro-life organizations have been carried out, which prompted Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton to call on the Department of Justice to investigate.

“Houses of worship and pro-life pregnancy centers are under attack. The Family Research Council has compiled a list of more than 50 attacks against churches, pro-life pregnancy centers, and other pro-life groups in the past few weeks,” Cotton wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland in a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital last month. “A left-wing extremist group called ‘Jane’s Revenge’ has taken credit for many of these attacks, including firebombings and grotesque acts of vandalism.”

Fox News Digital reported earlier this year the FBI has opened almost 200 threat assessments since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in early May.

The FBI acknowledged that a majority of the threats are against pro-life organizations. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America also said at the time it had recorded at least 45 incidents of violence at affiliated groups since the leak.

The SPLC compiles a list of hate groups on its website each year and lists all the groups on an interactive map.

SPLC’s list is “typically published every January or February,” according to its website and captures activity by “hate groups during the previous year.” Jane’s Revenge and Ruth Sent Us were both formed in the spring of 2022.

The SPLC has faced criticism for labeling mainstream Christian organizations “hate groups,” likening them to groups like the Ku Klux Klan.

The SPLC has faced multiple defamation lawsuits over its “hate” and “extremist” labeling. In 2018, the SPLC paid $3.35 million and issued a groveling apology after branding Muslim reformer Maajid Nawaz an “Anti-Muslim Extremist.”

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neil contributed to this report