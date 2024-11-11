Spirit Airlines flight from Florida hit by gunfire while trying to land in Haiti

A Spirit Airlines flight out of Florida was struck by gunfire on Monday while making a landing in Port-au-Prince in Haiti on Monday.

A spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital Spirit flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic, where it landed safely after being hit by gunfire.

After arriving in the Dominican Republic, an inspection found evidence of damage to the aircraft that was consistent with gunfire.

While none of the guests on board were injured, one flight attendant on the aircraft reported minor injuries and was being evaluated by medical personnel.

The aircraft has since been taken out of service and Spirit is arranging for a different plane to take guests and crew back to Fort Lauderdale.

“The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and we have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Cap-Haitien (CAP) pending further evaluation,” the airline said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince said it is aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from the city, which may include armed violence and disruption to roads, ports and airports.

“The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous,” the U.S. Embassy said. “Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk.”

The statement also noted that the U.S. government cannot guarantee the safety of U.S. citizens traveling to airports, borders or abroad in Haiti.

The embassy suggested those considering traveling in Haiti to consider their personal safety first.

The safety warnings come on the same day Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille was removed from office after just six months in the role.