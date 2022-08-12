Spirit Airlines employee suspended after fighting woman in viral video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spirit Airlines announced Friday that it has suspended a customer service agent caught in a viral video fighting a woman at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and then getting in the face of a male bystander who tried to break up the chaos.

The incident purportedly happened Thursday and has racked up nearly 6 million views on Twitter.

“We are aware of this altercation. Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent,” the airline said in a statement. “Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter.”

The video begins with the employee, who has a Spirit Airlines lanyard around his neck, confronting an unidentified woman, warning her “don’t touch me ever in your life, you touch me first and then you got in my face. Don’t ever invade my personal space.”

It was not immediately clear what sparked the tension.

The woman then yells “get out of my face!”, calls the employee a homophobic slur and tries to push the employee away, prompting him again to tell her to “stay out of my personal space.”

A male bystander then got in between the two in hopes of defusing the situation, but the woman reaches around him and slaps the employee in the side of the head as he is being held back by the man.

The employee then takes off after the woman, knocking her to the ground and striking her in the head himself as a crowd starts shouting for the pair to break it up.

“Everybody, back up from me!” the employee shrieks as more individuals confront him. “This b—- put her hands on me!”

As the employee starts pursuing the woman again, another bystander gets in front of him and tells him “don’t fight the woman.”

“Let me tell you something, I fight whoever,” the worker is heard telling him, inches from his face.

“Put your hands on me… knock your b—- a– out,” responds the bystander, who appears to be losing his cool as the footage ends.